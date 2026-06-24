Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Brewers On June 24
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .201 BA, .260 OBP and .353 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 16 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan (3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.