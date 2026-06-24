Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Brewers On June 24

Suarez is hitting for a .201 BA, .260 OBP and .353 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 16 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

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