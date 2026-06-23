Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 23

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .264 OBP and .359 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.