Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 23
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .264 OBP and .359 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat (1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.