Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 22

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .268 OBP and .365 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 16 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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