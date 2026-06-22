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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 22

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .268 OBP and .365 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 16 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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