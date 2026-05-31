Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Braves On May 31

Suarez is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .345 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 12 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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