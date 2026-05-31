Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Braves On May 31
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .345 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 12 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.