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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 4

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .201 BA, .275 OBP and .388 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 27 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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