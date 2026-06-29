Esteury Ruiz And Marlins Take On Rockies On June 29

Ruiz is hitting for a .266 BA, .366 OBP and .532 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored 18 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Ruiz has recorded 13 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Sean Sullivan makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and seven strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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