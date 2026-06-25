Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Mariners On June 25

Valdez is hitting for a .167 BA, .219 OBP and .433 SLG with a 43.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.