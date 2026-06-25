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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Square Off Against Mariners On June 25

Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .167 BA, .219 OBP and .433 SLG with a 43.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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