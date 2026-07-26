Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Cubs On July 26

Valdez is hitting for a .283 BA, .374 OBP and .683 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.057 and he has scored 24 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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