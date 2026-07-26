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Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #55 OF

Esmerlyn Valdez And Pirates Play Cubs On July 26

Esmerlyn Valdez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is hitting for a .283 BA, .374 OBP and .683 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.057 and he has scored 24 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Esmerlyn Valdez

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