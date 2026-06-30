Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On June 30
Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Fedde has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fedde is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.