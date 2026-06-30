Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On June 30

Fedde is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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