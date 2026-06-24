Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 24

Fedde is 2-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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