Erick Fedde And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 24
Erick Fedde will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Fedde is 2-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.