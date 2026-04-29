Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Angels On April 29

Fedde is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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