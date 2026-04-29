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Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde

Chicago White Sox • #47 RP

Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Angels On April 29

Erick Fedde will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Fedde has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Fedde is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Erick Fedde

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