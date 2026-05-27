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Eric Wagaman
New York Mets

Eric Wagaman

New York Mets • #39 1B

Eric Wagaman And Mets Face Reds On May 27

Eric Wagaman and the New York Mets will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wagaman has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagaman had a .250 BA, .296 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 56 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Wagaman

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