Eric Wagaman And Mets Face Reds On May 27

Wagaman had a .250 BA, .296 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 56 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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