Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Rockies On May 26

Lauer is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, May 10 when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.