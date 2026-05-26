FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Rockies On May 26

Eric Lauer will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lauer has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, May 10 when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News