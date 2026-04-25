Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 25

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.