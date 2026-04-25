Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 25
Emmet Sheehan will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.