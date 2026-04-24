Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 24

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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