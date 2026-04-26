Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Cardinals On April 26

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.