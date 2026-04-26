Eloy Jimenez And Blue Jays Take On Guardians On April 26

Jimenez is hitting for a .360 BA, .414 OBP and .360 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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