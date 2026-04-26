Eloy Jimenez And Blue Jays Take On Guardians On April 26
Eloy Jimenez and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Jimenez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Jimenez is hitting for a .360 BA, .414 OBP and .360 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Guardians.
Slade Cecconi (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.