Eloy Jimenez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Guardians On April 25

Jimenez is hitting for a .391 BA, .444 OBP and .391 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (1-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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