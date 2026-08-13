Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face White Sox On Aug. 13

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .348 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .839, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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