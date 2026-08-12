Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 12

De La Cruz is hitting for a .271 BA, .351 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .848, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo (3-9 with a 5.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.

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