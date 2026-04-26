Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Tigers On April 26

De La Cruz is hitting for a .275 BA, .352 OBP and .569 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (13th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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