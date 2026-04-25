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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Tigers On April 25

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .342 OBP and .547 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 22 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. De La Cruz has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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