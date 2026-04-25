Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Tigers On April 25

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .342 OBP and .547 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 22 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. De La Cruz has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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