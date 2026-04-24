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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Tigers On April 24

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .330 OBP and .549 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 21 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (18th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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