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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rockies On April 30

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .283 BA, .358 OBP and .575 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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