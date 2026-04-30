Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rockies On April 30

De La Cruz is hitting for a .283 BA, .358 OBP and .575 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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