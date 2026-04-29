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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .291 BA, .362 OBP and .590 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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