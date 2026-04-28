Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Rockies On April 28

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .558 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (17th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.