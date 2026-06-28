Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Pirates On June 28

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .338 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 41 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

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