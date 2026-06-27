Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Pirates On June 27

De La Cruz is hitting for a .273 BA, .341 OBP and .492 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 41 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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