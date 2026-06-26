Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On June 26

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .346 OBP and .498 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 41 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Paul Skenes (6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.

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