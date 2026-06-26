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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On June 26

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .346 OBP and .498 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 41 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Paul Skenes (6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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