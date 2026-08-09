Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Nationals On Aug. 9

De La Cruz is hitting for a .274 BA, .356 OBP and .504 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Brad Lord (5-2) starts for the Nationals, his second this season.

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