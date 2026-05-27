Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Mets On May 27

De La Cruz is hitting for a .284 BA, .349 OBP and .518 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 37 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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