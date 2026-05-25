Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Mets On May 25

De La Cruz is hitting for a .288 BA, .355 OBP and .529 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 37 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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