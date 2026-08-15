Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Marlins On Aug. 15

De La Cruz is hitting for a .266 BA, .348 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .833, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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