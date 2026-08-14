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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Marlins On Aug. 14

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .349 OBP and .489 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .838, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

Sandy Alcantara (13-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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