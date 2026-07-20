Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Mariners On July 20

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .353 OBP and .506 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 54 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

George Kirby (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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