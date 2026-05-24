Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On May 24

De La Cruz is hitting for a .288 BA, .355 OBP and .529 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 37 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (11th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.