Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 18

De La Cruz is hitting for a .261 BA, .344 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 69 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 29 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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