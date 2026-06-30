Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Brewers On June 30

De La Cruz is hitting for a .267 BA, .337 OBP and .486 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 43 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.43 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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