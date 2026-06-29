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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Brewers On June 29

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .268 BA, .339 OBP and .480 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 42 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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