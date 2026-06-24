Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Brewers On June 24

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .342 OBP and .502 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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