Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Brewers On June 23

De La Cruz is hitting for a .280 BA, .346 OBP and .509 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 40 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since May 31, when he went 2 for 2 against the Braves.

Brandon Sproat (1-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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