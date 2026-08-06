Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 6

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .358 OBP and .497 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 52 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett (1-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.

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