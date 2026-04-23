Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 23
Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Cabrera is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.