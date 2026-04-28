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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 28

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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