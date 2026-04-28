Edward Cabrera And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 28

Cabrera is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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