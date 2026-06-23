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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Mets On June 23

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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