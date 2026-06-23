Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Mets On June 23

Cabrera is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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