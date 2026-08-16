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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, June 23 when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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