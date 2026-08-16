Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16

Cabrera is 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, June 23 when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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