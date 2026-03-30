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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Angels On March 30

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -140 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Angels averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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