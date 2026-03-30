Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Angels On March 30

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Angels averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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