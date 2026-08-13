Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 13

Valencia is hitting for a .390 BA, .419 OBP and .805 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.223 and he has scored 10 runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Parker Messick (9-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.