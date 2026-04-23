Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play White Sox On April 23

Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.