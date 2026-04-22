FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, April 15 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News