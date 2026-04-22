Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, April 15 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.